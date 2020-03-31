BIG RAPIDS -- Amy Irene Cook, 51, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Meghan; son, Gregg; daughter, Trisha; mother, Patricia; two sisters; six brothers; three grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Amy spent her childhood in Big Rapids, graduated from Big Rapids High School, graduated from Ferris State University as a registered nurse and spent 21 years as a nurse.

In honor of Amy and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

