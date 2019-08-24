REED CITY -- Amy Lynn LaFrance, 50, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Amy was born on Feb. 23, 1969, in Reed City, to William and Sandra Feasel.

Amy was an insurance agent for South Marion Insurance for twenty years. Her hobbies and interests include shooting guns with her family at the range and arts and crafts. Amy was very talented with painting, drawing and pen and ink creations.

Amy was a very determined woman who was very caring and giving. Her smile and laugh will be missed.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Scott; her brothers, Ben Feasel, Michael Feasel and Nicolas Feasel; and father, William Feasel.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Interment will follow at the Ashton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.