MOUNT PLEASANT -- Amy Sue Cantrell, 56, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Mecosta, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home, with her partner, Brenden McConkey, at her side.

She was born Sept. 21, 1963, in Grand Ledge, the first child of Rodney and Sally (Hayes) Culy.

Amy graduated from Grand Ledge High School. She was a remarkable swimmer setting records that remain unbeaten to this day.

Amy worked on and off in childcare throughout her life and participated in various organizations for troubled or disadvantaged youth. She was an artist and interior decorator. She was also actively involved with her son's education and school activities, being recognized on more than one occasion by Southwood Elementary School in Wabash, Indiana.

She was deeply passionate about interior and exterior decorating; she saw one's yard or room as a canvas and created masterpieces of each. It was common for friends and family to request events or cookouts be held at her home to enjoy the unique environment only she could create. Her boys still proudly reflect on laboring on the many projects with their mother.

Amy always had an eye for potential in the most unlikely of objects and would create unexpected and delightful marvels of each and every one of them. She also had a love for and special connection to dragonflies, something she often reflected in her projects and her art.

Amy was a special soul that was unquestionably and apologetically original.

She loved art, music and good company and found it wherever she went. A stranger to no one and a friend to everyone. She had a free spirit that never knew limits and an inner light that could not be dimmed even in her final days.

Amy saw the world and made her own way in it traveling to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, as well as all over North America.

She was loved so dearly by so many and will be missed by people from all places in all walks of life just as she impacted them.

Amy is survived by her partner Brenden McConkey, of Mtount Pleasant; her sons, Matthew Cantrell, of Stanwood, Tyler Cantrell of Salem, Illinois, and Jesse (Hailey) Cantrell, of Salem, Illinois; stepchildren, Nick, Christopher, Nathan and Anna McConkey; grandchildren, Logan, Preston and Callan, Mattilynn, Canden, Kyris, Romi, Atlas, Kruzick, Sean, Miley and Phoenix; and her nephews whom she always regarded as sons, Justin (Annie) Kobus, Corey, Casey and Nick Culy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Sally Culy; and her younger brother, Blaine Culy.

A modest celebration of life service will be held for family on Aug. 9, 2020, at Brenden and Amy's home in Mount Pleasant. Amy's son, Jesse Cantrell, can be contacted for details.

Memorial contributions in Amy's name may be made to Hospice of Michigan.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.