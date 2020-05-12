CHELSEA -- Ann Scannell-Huxol, 93, of Chelsea, formerly of Edina, Minnesota, Big Rapids, and Brookings, South Dakota, passed away April 18, of COVID-19 and complications from multiple falls.She was born in Waterloo, IA, July 23, 1926.She attended school in Center Point and Iowa City, Iowa.She married Donald Scannell on Dec. 20, 1946.Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter, Kay Scannell; and sister, Ellen Brannaman.She is survived by daughters, Vicki (Andrew) Erdmann, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Gale (Paul) Marcoux, of Munith; grandchildren, Rebecca and Robert Erdmann; and brother, Robert Holloway.Ann was a wicked scrabble player. She played to win, and usually did! She also enjoyed bridge, euchre, book club and outings with friends.She will be forever missed for her big heart and sassy personality.Due to COVID 19, services will be scheduled at a later date. Memories may be directed in Ann's name to the Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington St., Chelsea MI 48118.



