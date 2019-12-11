LAKE -- Anna Marie Saunders, 75, passed away at her home in Lake on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Anna was born May 20, 1944, in Edmore, to parents Joseph and Vera (Shurlow) Deunas.

She was a graduate of Edmore High School. She was a bakery manager for Sam's Club and enjoyed arts and crafts, knitting, painting, hunting and landing some monster fish as she has fished the Michigan Bass Nation Circuit, with Ken, for many years.

She mostly took special joy in loving and helping anyone and everyone. She was a member of Sylvan Community Church. Anna touched so many lives -- both family members and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Kenny Saunders; children, Chris (Dave) Mondrella, Theresa (Tom) Anderson, Nick Grengs, Max (Stacy) Grengs, Cheryl Dunham, Shayne Cleveland (Megan) and Ken Cleveland (Sara).

She was grandmother to Allen (Carissa) Pike, Alicia (Shawn) Stocks, Makayla, Tyler and Madison Mondrella, Michelle (Daniel) Grover, Christopher (Katie) Anderson, Nicole (Justin) Gustofson, Alec, Madyson, Ava and Elizabeth Finzel, Miles, Donovan, Lenox, Garrett, Adam, Autumn, Harley, Ivan, Salisa, Autumn, Cherelle Burkett (Levi), Nick Grengs, Jr., Che' Grengs, Rajia Grengs and Kali Grengs.

She was great-grandmother to Makayla, Joelyn, Kennedy, Charley, Charlie, Andie, Ava, Remington, Rylee, Morgan, Brooklynn, Harley, Karsyn, Caden and Griffin.

Anna also is survived by brothers, Mike and Raymond, and Aunt Lois.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Beagle; son, Eric Dunham; and infant brother, Carl.

A funeral service is scheduled at noon Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Campbell Stocking Funeral Home in Farwell. Family and friends may visit from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Friday. Pastor Pat Robinson and Rev. Dan Blankenship will officiate. Anna will be laid to rest in Garfield Township Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the Clare-Farwell Moose Lodge.

Please consider donations to . Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.

Share memories and condolences online at campbellstocking.com.