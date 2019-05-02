BALDWIN -- Ardis M. Smith, 91, of Baldwin, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 26, 2019.

She was born Jan. 5, 1928, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Walter and Iva (Sherow) Plush. Ardis grew up in Wichita, graduated from high school and attended Wichita University. She moved to Grand Rapids as a young woman and, soon after, met Curtis Smith; marrying him on Aug. 13, 1954. They made their home and raised their family in Baldwin, where Ardis worked at the Lake Osceola State Bank until her retirement.

An active member of her community, Ardis had served on the board of the Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin; she was a life member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Baldwin Congregational Church.

She will be missed by her loving family including her children, Chris (Harold) Robins, of Lake Ann, Tim (Susann) Smith, of Baldwin, Marcia (Paul) Christopher, of Grand Rapids, and Marc (Robin) Smith, of Baldwin; daughter-in-law, Denise Smith, of Baldwin; nine grandchildren, Teresa, Marybeth, Renay, Chris, Joe, Jami, Matthew, Sara and Duane; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Marjorie (Jim) Sweeney, of Derby, Kansas; sister-in-law, Shirley Plush, of Mulvane, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.

Ardis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis, on Feb. 22, 2007; her son, Steven, on Feb. 9, 2019; and her brother, Arland Plush.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Baldwin Congregational Church with Pastor Bruce Whitney officiating.

The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions in Ardis' name may be made to either the Pathfinder Community Library of Baldwin or the Lake County Historical Society.

