BIG RAPIDS -- Ardith M. "Ardy" Johnson, 87, of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Big Rapids with the Rev Benjamin Ulledalen officiating. Ardy will be laid to rest at Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. View a complete obituary at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.