MECOSTA -- Arlene Mary Sweeney, 84, of Mecosta, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019, at Big Rapids Hospital surrounded by her whole family.

A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Remus, with Father Tom Bouffard as celebrant. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at St. Michael Church , with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. There will be an hour of visitation at 10 a.m. Monday prior to the Mass.

Arlene was born on Oct. 18, 1934, in Spencer, the daughter of the late Charles and Violet (Marolf) Billings.

On Oct. 3, 1953, at St. Michael Church in Remus, she married Kenneth Sweeney and they raised five children together.

Later in life, she successfully ran and operated Arlene's Casual Wear in Canadian Lakes.

Arlene is survived by four children, Kip (Sharon) Sweeney, of Springfield, Ohio, Tim (Jo) Sweeney, of Remus, Mike (Cherie) Sweeney, of Remus, and Marie Thorne, of North Ridgeville, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Sweeney and two brothers-in-law, Bill Doerr and Jerry Bown, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sweeney; her son, Brian Sweeney; her granddaughter; Amanda Thorne; and her sister, Charlene Doerr.

Memorials can be made to either God's Helping Hands or St. Michael's School.