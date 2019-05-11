BARRYTON -- Arnold "Jack" Fredrick Sowle, 88, of Barryton, went to be with the Lord, at home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Jack was born May 5, 1931, in Farwell, the son of Fredrick and Dorothy Sowle. He graduated from Barryton Rural Agricultural High School. On June 10, 1950, Jack married the love of his life, Doris Ann Cummings, and soon after they made their home in Barryton on the Cummings Farm.

Jack was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church of Barryton and volunteered many hours at God's Helping Hands in Remus. He was a member of the cooperative board, served on the Fork Township Board and Township Board of Review for many years. He also was a member of the Barryton Lions Club. Besides the full-time job of farming he also was employed by Chippewa Hills Public Schools as a bus driver and assistant mechanic, until he retired.

Jack enjoyed his life to the fullest and was there to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He loved the community and touched many lives throughout his years and made a difference in one way or another. He looked forward to every opportunity to spend time with his family and he loved his Detroit Tigers.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Doris; five children, Cathy (Terry) Bowman, Sharon Sowle, Vicki (Rich) Andres, Deborah (Bill) Irwin and Connie (Bill) Larson; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (Sandy) Quick; sister-in-law, Virginia Sowle; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jo Jones; and two brothers, Franklin and William Sowle.

He will be truly missed by those that love him.

A celebration of his life will be at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, May 15, at the Church of Christ in Barryton with Pastor Rick Lippert officiating. Interment will follow at Flake Cemetery in Barryton. Jack's family will receive friends and family prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's name may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice, God's Helping Hands or Faith United Methodist Church.

Share a memory or sign the guestbook for Jack by clicking the guestbook tab on his page at the Daggett Funeral Home's website, daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.