REED CITY -- Aron L. Decator, of Hersey, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center. He was 61.

Mr. Decator was born August 21, 1958, in Reed City to Francis Edward and Patricia Ann (Chipman) Decator and was a lifelong Hersey-area resident. He was a 1976 graduate of Reed City High School. Aron worked as a truck driver for DeWitt Motor Freight and was a member of the Evart Moose Lodge.

Aron's biggest passion was his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, driving his tractor around the farm, and herding his ducks.

Aron is survived by his fiancee, Barb Cote, of Hersey; his children, Amanda (Jeremiah) Nostrant, of Hersey, Andrew Decator, of Hersey, Sally Decator, of Hersey, Amber Jackson, of Big Rapids, Cannaan (Rebeka) Lentz, of Garner, NC, Lennie R. (Heather) Cote II, of Omaha, Nebraska, Nicholas Lloyd, of Evart; his grandchildren, Kyle, Alissa, Tarze, Morgan, Baylin, Arielle, Rory, Jack, Elijah and Canaan; his two sisters, Beth Stotler, of Hersey, and Teresa Decator, of Lansing; his brother, Daniel (Anne) Decator, of Hersey; and his step-mother, Marie Decator, of Haslett.

He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia; his father Tarze Decator; his sister Christy; and an infant grandson Justin.

A Celebration of Life for Aron Lee Decator will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15th at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Jim Robinson officiating. Friends and relatives may meet with the family from noon until time of services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help with final expenses.