MECOSTA — Arthur John Bennett, 86, "shuffled off this mortal coil" on Sept. 25, 2020, at Royal View Retirement Community in Mecosta.

Born in Fairfield, CT, on Oct. 10, 1933, Art lived and worked in places too numerous to recount, but most prominently in Connecticut, New York City, New Mexico, Colorado, and most recently in Big Rapids.

He received his B.A. degree from Fairfield College and M.A. from the University of New Mexico in 1967. Arthur later came to Ferris State College in 1971, and was granted Professor Emeritus status upon retirement in 2005. In addition to composition classes, Prof. Bennet also taught Shakespeare and English and American literatures.

Endowed with a prodigious memory, Art could easily quote from memory Shakespearean soliloquies and sonnets, Elizabethan poets, and could identify dates of historical events, sports statistics from decades past, as well as trivia about movies, movie stars of past and present, classical and popular music composers, politics and current events.

Even in his senior years, Art never stopped in his quest for knowledge of the world. He accompanied Prof. Dan Noren on two study-abroad trips to France (2002, 2007), and later to Guadeloupe (2015), and Tanzania (2017.) He also traveled with Professors John and Lilia Caserta to Italy (2006) and Russia (2010 and 2015). He began taking French language courses at Ferris, and also attended meetings of the French conversation table.

Arthur was an avid reader and Renaissance bibliophile, collecting thousands books of literature, literary criticism, history, travel, and language. For many years he participated in American Culture conferences. Another of his passions was film of all genres: he collected and recently donated more than 900 DVDs to the Big Rapids Community Library, where they are currently available to the public.

Art also had an active social life, meeting regularly with a group of retired professors, discussing politics and current news over lunch. During his years at Ferris, he took a number of foreign students under his wing to make them feel welcome at the university. Even well into his 80s, Art kept in shape lifting weights at the Ferris Recreation Center. His attachment to his two toy dachshunds was legendary.

Arthur was preceded in death by his beloved companion, Johanna Salvati Allen; and is survived in death by son, Brendon Bennett, in California; nephew, Christian Von Schmidt; niece, Jill Von Schmidt; and great niece, Elsa Von Schmidt, all of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also survived by lifelong friends, Larry and Debbie Maynard, of Albion, Michigan.

Memorial donations in his name can be forwarded to Angels of Action in Big Rapids.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date for family and friends.