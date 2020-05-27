BIG RAPIDS -- AsbjÃ¸rg (PÃ¸ni) Hansen, 78, of Big Rapids, passed peacefully after a long illness in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family and friends.She was the oldest of four children born to Johan and Mildrid (Christoffersen) Hansen on August 3, 1941, in the small fishing village of Ballstad, in the Lofoten Islands of Norway, north of the Arctic Circle.PÃ¸ni left home as a young woman and served as a radio operator for ships sailing throughout Scandinavia, and eventually immigrated to the United States in 1964, adopting Big Rapids as her home in 1973.In addition to being a gifted homemaker and mother, she earned an associate's degree in Dental Technology from Ferris and was proud to work many years at Ferris State University before retiring from the Office of International Education, where she welcomed everyone with open arms. She loved supporting her students, colleagues, and building international goodwill and understanding.PÃ¸ni was a model citizen, both local and global, and spent many productive years intensely committed to her many friends and interests. She generously volunteered throughout the area and championed many good causes. Back in the day, PÃ¸ni could be found supporting literacy through the Friends of the Library, sorting plastics at Recycle of Mecosta County and advocating for social justice at every opportunity while always celebrating art, beauty, and diversity.PÃ¸ni had the ingenuity and courage to travel worldwide; almost always solo, with a rucksack, good shoes and always in style. She spent over two decades traveling to more than 20 foreign countries and extensively throughout the States, often spending months of time away.PÃ¸ni loved to marvel at the big world but found her true joy in life's simplicity. At home, she was most fulfilled while baking bread, sewing exquisite creations and reading good books. Her creative and courageous spirit has inspired many to pursue their own dreams and define the meaning of their own success.Poni is survived by her daughter, Gry Karen; and granddaughter, Sara Lillian Woodward, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; her beloved sister, Marit Hansen; brother-in-law, Dr. Jan Hana; and wonderful nieces and nephews, Ã˜ydis, Ã…shild, Johan, Matias and their respective families, all of Norway.PÃ¸ni's brothers, Ã˜yvind and Sven-Erik Hansen preceded her in death.She will be missed by many.Due to current public health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in PÃ¸ni's name may be made to Friends of the Library or a local charity of your choice.Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 27, 2020.