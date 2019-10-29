RODNEY -- Ashley Lynn Tice, beautiful mother, daughter and fiancÃ©e, passed away suddenly Oct. 24, 2019.

A celebration of her vibrant life will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Pastor Randy Piatt officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Ashley was born Nov. 11, 1994, weighing in at 10 pounds, 8 ounces, and instantly brightened the lives of her parents, Joseph and Brenda (Jones) Tice and brothers, Brian and Andrew Tice. She grew up in Rodney, and was locally educated through Chippewa Hills High School, graduating in 2013.

In 2017, Ashley and her fiancÃ©, Quentin Moody, welcomed their son, Luca, into the world after eight joyful years together. Luca was the light of her life, and is loved more than words can describe. Ashley was a wonderful homemaker, taking care of her family every day. She enjoyed crafting and taking pictures (especially of her little boy). She would plan for the holidays months in advance and send out the cutest cards and invitations with Luca on them, dressed in his best. Ashley had a smile that could light up a room, loved to go shopping and always said what she thought.

She will be so deeply missed by her parents; son, Luca; fiancÃ©; brothers, Brian (Ashley) Tice and Andrew Tice; nephew, Scott Tice; nieces, Ameilia and Bailee Tice; and grandfather, Spencer Jones.

Her grandmother, Wanda Jones, who was very near and dear to her heart, preceded her in death.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Quentin Moody, to be used for a future college fund for Luca.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at janowiczfh.com.