BIG RAPIDS -- Barbara (Vorseth) Benson, 85, passed away April 5, in Bountiful, Utah, following a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 2, 1934, in Washington Township, South Dakota, to Selmer and Marjorie (McLain) Vorseth. Along with her brother, Marvin, and sister, Shirley, Barbara was raised on a centennial family farm, attended Washington School #42, and graduated from Bryant High School.

After high school, Barbara attended Dakota State University, returned to teach at Washington School #42, and eventually accepted a teaching position in Hayti, South Dakota.

In Hayti, she met fellow teacher and future husband Vernon Benson, and they were married May 26,1956. Barbara and Vernon later accepted new teaching positions in Watertown, South Dakota, and lived there with their sons, Greg and Mark, until 1964.

Barbara and her family moved to Big Rapids, where she was a preschool director and Vernon was a professor at Ferris State University. She subsequently earned a BS degree in mathematics education from Ferris State University in 1971 and was employed by the Big Rapids Public Schools until her retirement in 1988.

In retirement, Barbara extensively researched her family history and produced dozens of volumes of information dating back many centuries and generations. She and Vernon traveled to many parts of the country to visit libraries and gravesites, and attend family reunions. They also made two trips to Norway to visit ancestral sites and meet distant relatives.

In addition, Barbara was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for more than 30 years.

She and Vernon spent most of their retirement years in Grand Rapids, before moving to Utah in late 2018 to be near their son Greg. Vernon died soon after in early 2019.

Barbara thrived as a resident at North Canyon Care Center through her involvement in many activities and performances, her frequent visits and outings with immediate family, her role as president of the resident council, and her positive example and interactions with many residents, staff and visitors.

Barbara is survived by her son, Greg Benson (Bountiful, Utah); grandson, Scott Benson (Bountiful, Utah); great-grandson, Joshua Benson; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Beth Benson (Yardley, Pennsylvania); granddaughter, Jennifer Benson (Claremont, New Hampshire), grandson, Christopher Benson (Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania); her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Don Tobias (Phoenix, Arizona); and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Benson; parents, Selmer and Marjorie Vorseth; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Delores Vorseth; and daughter-in-law, Barb Benson.

Barbara's family is exceedingly grateful to North Canyon Care Center and special caregiver and friend Linda Gross.

Those who would like to make a memorial donation are invited to contribute to the Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund (2350 44th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519) or a .

A service in memory of Barbara will be held in Michigan on a date to be determined. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Barbara's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit michigancremation.com