Barbara J. 'Barb' Rubicz

BIG RAPIDS -- Barbara J. "Barb" Rubicz, 77, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Florian and Stephanie (Gacioch) Haligowski.

Barb met the love of her life, Thaddeus "Ted" Rubicz, when they were 13 years old. They both were 1960 graduates from St. Stanislaus High School in Detroit. Barb and Ted were married Aug. 17, 1963, and together they raised their family in Detroit, until they moved to Big Rapids in 1977.

Barb was employed by various businesses in the food service industry, including managing Kentucky Fried Chicken for more than ten years, cooking for Big Rapids High School and catering events.

She enjoyed crafting, knitting and ceramics.

Barb believed in the good in people, and she wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of. Barb was a caregiver, in every sense of the word, for her children, neighborhood kids, family, friends or anyone who needed it. Barb will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

She is survived by three children, Lynda Rubicz, Donna (Roger) Bauer and Mike (Shery) Rubicz; all of Big Rapids; nine grandchildren, Jason (Tim Sanborn) Merrill, Tim (Sally Bender) Merrill and Sarah (Joey Hooper) Merrill, Zack (Karla) Bauer and Katie (Matt Badalucco) Bauer, Alexandria, Jacob, Jorden and AnnEliza Rubicz; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thaddeus Rubicz, on Nov. 20, 2019; and sister, Florence Kowalski.

Funeral services will take place at noon Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Ron Witbeck officiating. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home, and again from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, before the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the family.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.