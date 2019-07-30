REED CITY -- Barbara Jane Kailing, 66, of Reed City, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by family members and friends at Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center.

She was born Sept. 8, 1952, to Henry and Elizabeth (Kuipers) Kailing and was a 1970 graduate of Reed City High School. The fifth of nine children, she continued to live and work in the Reed City area her entire life. She was a lifetime member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City, where she served in many different capacities over the years.

Although she only had one daughter, who survives, she had many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews who she loved as if they were her own. Barbara had many talents; including baking and decorating cakes, sewing, knitting, crocheting and painting. She utilized her many talents to serve her community by making hats and scarves for children for the winter and donated many of her quilts to the cancer center in Reed City.

She is survived by one daughter, Jodie Kailing, of Orlando, Florida; two brothers, James Kuipers, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Patrick (Rosemary) Kailing, of Reed City; sisters, Kay (Edward) Suckow, of Paris, Joan (John) Williams, Pam (John) Vanderhoof and Laurie (Daniel) Grein, all of Reed City; one sister-in-law, Cathy Quinn, of Reed City; one brother-in-law, Lonnie (Rosemary) Ward, of Whitehall; one aunt, Brigid Woodward, of Big Rapids; and dear friends, Douglas and Elaine MacKellar, of Paris.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Henry Kailing and Elizabeth (Kuipers) Kailing; one brother, Daniel Kailing; one sister, Nancy (Kailing) Ward; and one niece, Stacy (Kuipers) Swartz.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City, with Rev. Michael Hodges officiating. A visitation will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, followed by a Rosary service at 7 p.m. for those who would like to attend. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to either Hospice of Michigan or to the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.