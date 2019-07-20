BARRYTON -- Barbara Jean (Smith) Daggett, 88, of Barryton, passed into Glory with her Heavenly Father Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Masonic Pathways in Alma, with her three daughters holding her and praying with her.

She was born in Portland on May 3, 1931, to Devere and Athel Smith. Barbara met the love of her life, Al Daggett, when they were just 14 years old. (When you see Al, ask him what he did to her date's car so that HE could drive her home!) They were married Aug. 20, 1949, and spent 70 more years together.

Barb was a loving stay-at-home mother to her four children; Denver E. (Aiga) Daggett, of Metamora, Ellen J. (Lynn) Pyle of Greenville, Carol F. (Steven) Peacock, of Ocoee, Florida and Linda G. DeForest, of Greenville.

She was extremely gifted at sewing, crocheting, knitting and any other craft she decided to try. Countless baby sweater sets and handmade teddy bears have blessed many through the years. Angels had a special meaning for Barb and she had quite a collection, since we all knew her love for them.

She knew that one day, the angels would carry her home to Jesus. Barb was a member of the Barryton Church of God, Eastern Stars and the Rebekahs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Devere and Athel Smith; brother, Norman Smith; and her newborn daughter, Brenda Joy, who she's finally able to hold.

Barb is survived by her husband, Al Daggett; her four children; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Before her passing, she enjoyed spending the afternoon reminiscing with her sister, Donna Hopkins, of Lansing.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Barryton Church of God with Pastor Gerald Roesly officiating.

To honor Barbara's memory, donations may be made to the Barryton Church of God.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.