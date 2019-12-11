MORLEY -- Barbara Jean Green, 82, of Morley, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born June 13, 1937, in Lakeview, to Lloyd and Josie (Schultz) Patterson.

She worked at Lakeview Elementary School as a teacher's aid and a librarian for 32 years until her retirement in 1999. During her time, she touched the lives of countless students, providing them with love and books that were just right!

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

On Oct. 2, 2019, she celebrated 65 years of marriage to her loving husband, Kenneth Russell Green.

He survives her as well as three of their children, Diana Andrus, Keith (Laura) Green and Karen Green; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Barb was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Patterson; one daughter, Jacqueline (Green) Marshall; and two grandsons, Jason Andrus and Joshua Andrus.

The family would like to especially thank Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Brockway Wesleyan Church in Morley, with Rev. Jeff Lemire Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Hinton Cemetery in Lakeview. Family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hurst Funeral Home in Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brockway Wesleyan Church, 10951 Three Mile Road, Morley, MI 49336, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at hurstfh.com.