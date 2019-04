Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Rose Johnson.

GRAND RAPIDS -- Barbara Rose Johnson, 80, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, in Grand Rapids, with loved ones near.

Barbara Rose Johnson was born on Nov. 12, 1938, in Remus, to the late Albert and Winifred Johnson.

Services will be held for Barbara at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home, 469 W. Wheatland Ave. Remus, MI 49340. A family hour is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m.