PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Barry Edwin Karcher, 73, joined the ancestors on Feb. 1, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Born on Dec. 24, 1946, in Remus, to Glen Karcher and Dora Priest Karcher, Ed surprised his parents as an early Christmas present and never let his family forget his birthday more than once. The youngest boy of 11 siblings, he leaves behind nine brothers and sisters, as well as a large extended family.

He graduated from Mecosta-Remus High School in 1965 and worked several jobs, retiring as a welder at Unified Brands in Weidman. Ed was married to Alice Kaye Wernette, his high school sweetheart, celebrating 53 years of marriage in October.

Ed was very active in his community while raising his two daughters, including volunteer coaching girls summer softball teams and raising funds for the Chippewa Hills High School athletic program. Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and found special joy at their winter home in Florida. Ed loved spending time with his family and was known to have a witty sense of humor and easygoing personality.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Karcher Howard; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Tamara Karcher of Ridgewood, New York, and Lisa Eye (Mark) of Fayetteville, West Virginia; and his grandchildren, Carla and Eduardo Hernandez, also of Ridgewood.

A celebration of life will take place in Michigan in the summer. Those desiring may direct contributions to Tidewell Port Charlotte Hospice House, 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.