Beatrice Irene Smith

BIG RAPIDS -- Beatrice Irene Smith, 88, of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 21, 1932, in Midland, the daughter of Nolla "Tex" and Hildegard (Jansen) Spaugh, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1950. Bea then earned her LPN degree from Mercy Nursing School in Cadillac, and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Ferris State College.

For many years, Beatrice was the director of nursing for Greenridge Nursing Home in Big Rapids. She also worked in the obstetrics department at Mecosta County General Hospital, and taught many nursing classes at Ferris. Bea also earned several additional nursing degrees, and wrote many articles which were published in the American Journal of Nursing.

Beatrice was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids. Along with her cat, Whisper, she loved bird watching. She also enjoyed the Lawrence Welk Show, attending casinos and listening to classical music.

In 1974, she married Bryan Lee Smith, who preceded her in death in 1999. Bea is survived by her brother, Gene (Sharon) Spaugh, of Chippewa Lake; two sisters, Jeanette Wollert, of Flushing, and Vickie (Seth) Coon, of Big Rapids; and several nieces and nephews whom she claimed as her own, including her nephew and caregiver of five years, Christopher Coon. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Richard Spaugh; three sisters, Lela Graham, Treva Herring and Judith Overmyer; sister-in-law, Mary Spaugh; brothers-in-law, James Wollert and Terry Overmyer; and niece, Michelle Herring.

Funeral services with committal will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Big Rapids, with Father Michael Burt officiating.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for St. Mary/St. Paul Catholic Parish.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.