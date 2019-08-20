BIG RAPIDS -- Belinda Jean Chapin, 61, of Big Rapids, formerly of Blanchard, passed away Thursday, Aug.15, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Belinda was born at Kelsey Hospital, in Lakeview, June 14, 1958, the daughter of William Jehiel and Jean May (Moulton) Chapin. She was raised on the family farm in Hinton Township.

When she was younger, Belinda loved playing in water. She enjoyed quiet activities including watching TV, car rides and folding clothes. Her caregivers often told the family Belinda could fold fitted sheets faster than they could. She was happy and enjoyed her own space.

Belinda had a special love for animals and enjoyed riding and working with horses at the Therapy Farm in Mount Pleasant.

Belinda will be missed by her mother, Jean Chapin, of Blanchard; siblings, Joanna (Harvey) Nelson, of Alanson, Audrey DuBois, of Remus, Charles (Leisa) Chapin, of Blanchard, and Mary (Roger) Hall, of Sumner; 10 nieces and nephews; and 15 great nieces and nephews.

Belinda was preceded in death by her father, William Chapin, in 1996; and two grandmothers, Eva Moulton and Mabel Chapin.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at McBride Quality Care on Sherman Steet in Big Rapids.

In accordance with the family's wishes, a private service in Belinda's memory took place on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Those wishing to contribute in her memory are asked to consider her mother, Jean Chapin. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at brighamfuneralchapel.com.