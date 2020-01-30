MECOSTA -- Bentley Joshua Thatcher won his battle with DIPG on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family as he transitioned and was reunited with his uncle Joshua Jamieson in Heaven.

Bentley was born Nov. 6, 2011, in Big Rapids, the son of Allen and Ashley (Maxon) Thatcher.

He was naturally smart and school came easy for him. He attended Barryton Elementary School, where he excelled. Bentley was happiest outside exploring, off-roading, swimming, going to the gravel pit and riding his four wheeler. This Lego master loved playing Super Mario and relaxing in his papa's hot tub. Bentley put his family's happiness and well-being ahead of his own. He was inspiring. He lived for smiles, laughter and love.

Until we meet again, your strength and enthusiasm will be remembered by your family, mom and dad, Allen and Ashley Thatcher; brother, Cayson Thatcher; grandparents, Sandra "Monkey" Thatcher, Al Thatcher, Bob (Lisa) Maxon and Jennifer (Alan Brennan) McCourt; numerous aunts, uncles and family; and his best friends, Colby Garchow, Sullivan Kerley and Lucas Byrnes.

It is with respect to all of you whose life Bentley has touched that there will be a community luncheon from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Barryton Community Building. This time is intended to join together and celebrate the memories we have. Please don't forget what you have learned through taking this journey with Bentley about diffuse midline glioma (DIPG).

A semi-private service for Bentley will be held before the luncheon at the Barryton Church of God.

Arrangements and care have been entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton, daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Thank you to all of you who have shared memories and offered hope and encouragement on the Team Bentley Facebook page.