BIG RAPIDS -- Bernard Eugene Snider, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, one day after his 89th birthday.

A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Michael's Church in Remus, with Father Michael Burt as celebrant. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in St. Michael's cemetery. Masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no luncheon.

Bernie was born Oct. 7, 1931, the son of George and Catherine Snider, in Remus. On Dec. 7, 1974, Bernie married Jeannie Langworthy, of Big Rapids, in the old St. Michael's Catholic Church, which may have been the last marriage celebrated there.

Bernie was a quiet man. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. When he had something to say, it was important!

Bernie's passion was hunting and fishing, especially fishing with a basement full of trophies. Several years ago he won the award for the most successful fisherman on School Section Lake. He also enjoyed gardening and playing euchre, which he was very good at.

After graduating from high school, Bernie operated the family farm. After selling the farm, he worked in construction, building the home he would live in until moving to Big Rapids in 2016. After leaving construction, he was employed by the Chippewa Hills School District in the custodial maintenance department until his retirement in 1995.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, two brothers and infant son, Matthew.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; son, John (Angela); two grandchildren, Kelsey and Camden, of Reed City; and one sister, Ruthie Johnston (Darwin), of Edmore. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all along with his dog, Sammy and maybe Charley, the cat.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Mission Point Nursing Home in Big Rapids for their kindness and compassion during Bernie's stay there, most especially hospice nurse Karen, hospice aide Marc and hospice social worker, Emma. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County.