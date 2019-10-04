CANADIAN LAKES -- Betty Jane Gill, 87, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Big Rapids. Cremation will take place with no service to follow, per her wishes.

Betty was born July 13, 1932, in Detroit, the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (Bohle) Gruse.

She was a member of Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church, in Mecosta, for 20 years, and had a great love for animals.

Her loving and caring ways will be deeply missed by her husband, Douglas Gill; stepsons, Thomas (Michele) Gill, John (Julie) Gill, Garry (Roxanne) Gill and Steven (Michelle) Gill; and numerous grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 9407 90th Ave., Mecosta, Michigan 49332, or to the Mecosta County ARC, 18400 220th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307.

