PRINCETON, Ky. -- Betty Jane Hayes, 91, of Princeton, Kentucky, formerly of Reed City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

A daughter of the late Benjamin and Edna Parker Chupp, she was a homemaker and member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Walter Hayes.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet Lonsway; three sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Neila Hayes, of Princeton, Kentucky, Guy Jr. and Kate Hayes, of Cadiz, Kentucky, and John and Linda Hayes, of Reed City; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Services took place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City, with the Rev. Paul Tonn officiating. Burial followed at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City.