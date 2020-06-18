Betty Jane Park
BIG RAPIDS -- Betty Jane Park, 92, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mission Point Healthcare Services of Big Rapids with Kelly and Kortney by her side.

She was born July 26, 1927, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Arnold and Margaret (O'Neil) Berg, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1945.

On Jan. 31, 1948, she married Robert L. Park, and for many years they owned and operated their farm in Grant Township.

For more than 25 years, Betty worked for Wolverine World Wide. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Big Rapids, and had been the oldest living member.

Betty is survived by her son, Wesley Park; her son-in-law, Cavin Rehkopf; her sister, Lillian Mondrella; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Mike) Bechtol, Adam Rehkopf (Caitlin), Aaron Rehkopf (Jen), Danny and Toni Park, Tara Hanson and Tyler and Jessie Park; 11 great-grandchildren, Kortney, Kelsey, Cinnamon, Kaleb, Remington, Macy, Makenzi, Layla, Hadley, Hayden and Wyatt; six great-great grandchildren, ElleyJane, Kolten, Keegan, Kage, Brooklynn and Xavier; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2011; son, Ronald; daughter, Dawn Rehkopf; brother, Glen Berg; and sister, Helen Goldammer.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Dave Westover officiating.

Burial will follow in the Pine Plains Cemetery in Colfax Township. Betty's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for Spectrum Health Hospice. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
