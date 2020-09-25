1/1
Betty Jean Oles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EVART -- It is with great sadness, the family of Betty Jean Oles announces her passing at age 78, on Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, at her home in Evart.

She was born on May 19, 1942, in Belding. She then moved to Lansing, where she lived most of her life. She returned to Evart for the last 15 years.

Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Deborah Garner; grandchildren, Lyndsey Gauthier (James), Jessica Green (Brook) and Chris Garner (Cali); 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Henry (Linda); sisters, May Kohen, Donna Hubbard, and Nancy Degeer. She will also be remembered by extended family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, John Henry and Frank Henry.

Betty was talented in so many ways. She was a foster parent at one point. She loved to cook, sew, play games, sailing, kayaking, camping, traveling and most of all making memories with her grandchildren. She would go without for someone else to have.

Honoring her wishes, no public service will be held. A celebration of life will be held for immediate family at her daughter Deb's at 3 p.m., Saturday Oct. 3.  Bring a dish to pass.

The family wants to thank everyone for their kind words. They are appreciated!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved