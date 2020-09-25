EVART -- It is with great sadness, the family of Betty Jean Oles announces her passing at age 78, on Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, at her home in Evart.

She was born on May 19, 1942, in Belding. She then moved to Lansing, where she lived most of her life. She returned to Evart for the last 15 years.

Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Deborah Garner; grandchildren, Lyndsey Gauthier (James), Jessica Green (Brook) and Chris Garner (Cali); 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Henry (Linda); sisters, May Kohen, Donna Hubbard, and Nancy Degeer. She will also be remembered by extended family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, John Henry and Frank Henry.

Betty was talented in so many ways. She was a foster parent at one point. She loved to cook, sew, play games, sailing, kayaking, camping, traveling and most of all making memories with her grandchildren. She would go without for someone else to have.

Honoring her wishes, no public service will be held. A celebration of life will be held for immediate family at her daughter Deb's at 3 p.m., Saturday Oct. 3. Bring a dish to pass.

The family wants to thank everyone for their kind words. They are appreciated!