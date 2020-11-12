HERSEY — Betty Lou Benzing, of Hersey, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Altercare of Big Rapids. She was 88.

Betty was born on Feb. 9, 1932, in Central City, Iowa, the daughter of Artemis and Olive (Baily) Hatfield.

On May 10, 1980, she married Graden Beecher "Ben" Benzing in Hersey. They were blessed with 12 children, 35 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and was one of 5 siblings.

In 1985, she graduated from Reed City High School. She was a member of the DAV Auxiliary Big Rapids Unit No. 18, and served as state commander for a year. She was an avid sewer and enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting.

A time of gathering will take place from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. She will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery near Holly. coreyfuneralhome.com.