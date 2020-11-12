1/1
Betty Lou Benzing
1932 - 2020
HERSEY — Betty Lou Benzing, of Hersey, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Altercare of Big Rapids. She was 88.

Betty was born on Feb. 9, 1932, in Central City, Iowa, the daughter of Artemis and Olive (Baily) Hatfield.

On May 10, 1980, she married Graden Beecher "Ben" Benzing in Hersey. They were blessed with 12 children, 35 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and was one of 5 siblings.

In 1985, she graduated from Reed City High School. She was a member of the DAV Auxiliary Big Rapids Unit No. 18, and served as state commander for a year. She was an avid sewer and enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting.

A time of gathering will take place from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. She will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery near Holly. coreyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Corey Funeral Home - Evart
Funeral services provided by
Corey Funeral Home - Evart
415 N. Main Street
Evart, MI 49631
(231) 734-2251
Memories & Condolences

November 11, 2020
May she be the happy go lucky lady again. She always had a big smile on her face and ready for a good time. She will be greatly missed.
Gloria Boozer
Friend
November 10, 2020
Sending my love and prayers to the whole family. Loved the time shared with Betty at DAV Aux events
Nancy Mitchell
Friend
November 10, 2020
Kerri Allers
Family
