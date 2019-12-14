Betty Lou Verrill (1932 - 2019)
BIG RAPIDS -- Betty Lou Verrill, 86, of Big Rapids, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

She was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Barryton, the daughter of Clarence and Alice (Aris) Walters, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1951.

Betty worked at Ferris State University in the custodial department before retiring in 1994. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with her family.

In 1953, she married Dale Verrill, and they were blessed with four children, Jeri Sue (Vincent) Cammarano, of Boston, Teri Lou (Franchard) Maurer, of Newaygo, Karl Lee (Sonjia) Verrill, of Big Rapids, and Kenneth Bradford (Sharry Burkholder) Verrill, of Big Rapids.

She enjoyed 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her siblings were Reva Leyder, Roland Walters and Keith Walters.

Betty will be missed and forever in her family's hearts. In keeping with Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are being held.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Dec. 14, 2019
