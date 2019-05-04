KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. -- Betty R. Obert-Sanders, 92, of Keystone Heights, Florida, formally of Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Florida.

She was born Oct. 21, 1926, in Home Township of Newaygo County, the daughter of Erwin and Josy (Briggs) Lockerby. Betty moved to Florida in 1960 with her husband Loren F. Baird and their five children. Soon the family grew to include two more and Betty stayed busy as the mother of seven.

She also found the time and energy to earn a master barber's license. Betty returned to Big Rapids in August of 1986. She later married William "Bill" Obert and resided in the Stanwood area. Bill passed away on Oct. 28, 2014. Betty married Arthur "Jim" Sanders in August of 2015. He preceded her in death and Betty moved back to Florida to be near family.

Betty will be remembered by many family and friends as a wonderful cook. She was an awesome and prolific baker, with seven children who never knew a loaf of bread could be bought at a store and not baked at home. Betty loved to sing and play the guitar. She enjoyed playing the Onmichord and singing at Metron for the seniors.

Betty is survived by six children, Gloria J. (Barry) Wood, of Jacksonville, Florida, John E.(Russell Gremillion) Baird, of Panama, Glen I. (Desire) Baird, of New York, Kathi S.(Gene) Ivey, of Keystone Heights, Florida, Shelley K.(Bruce) Gibbs, of Keystone Heights, and David W. (Cathy) Baird, of Jacksonville; daughter-in-law, Nikki Baird, of Claremont, Florida; step-daughters, JoAnne (Dave) Ladwig, of Illinois, and Billie (Hank) Jung, of Washington; stepson Allan "Jim" Sanders, of Stanwood; brother, Dan Lockerby, of Big Rapids; sister, Jean Wittung, of Convoy, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and a son, Gary L. Baird.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 N.W. 90th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida 32606.

