HUDSONVILLE -- Betty Vodry (McDuffie), beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, 69, of Hudsonville, formerly of Big Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 19, 2019.

She is survived by her daughters, Heather and Matt Kail, Laura and Chad Lyons, Jillian and Jared Eckert; grandchildren, Alexis, Carl, Leona, Juliet, Jonah, Declan, Andrew, Selene, Annalise, Bianca and Vivian; sisters, Sallie and Gary Crandall and Holly Detlefs; and brother, Brian McDuffie.

Funeral services for Betty will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at VanderLaan Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Blendon Township Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at VanderLaan Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital or Hand2Hand.