TOWER -- Beverly "Bev" Lois (Clark) Morrow, originally of Big Rapids, born April 10, 1939, in Tower, to the late Edwin and Florence Schoolcraft Clark, passed away peacefully in High Point, North Carolina, at the age of 79 on April 8, 2019, after a prolonged illness.

A service to celebrate her life will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel in Greensboro, North Carolina. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at the funeral home.

Bev graduated from Ferris State University with a bachelor degree in nursing. She furthered her education at Abbott Northwestern, obtaining an additional degree in enterstomal therapy. Bev was employed for more than 20 years at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, retiring in 2001 as a wound care specialist.

Beverly was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of High Point and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathi Morrow and Sherrie Morrow-McBride (Michael); brother, Ken Clark; sister, Sally Tarolli; grandchildren, Michael Marek (Samantha), Branden Marek (Jessie), Miranda Marek-Mangold (Isaac), Kaitlynn Hinton-Johnson (Jeremy), Jacob Hinton (Jessica), Wade Livesay and Wyatt Livesay; and great-grandchildren, Jadyn Marek, Skyler Johnson, Emily Marek, Nikolai Johnson, London Marek and Clara-Shae Mangold.

Memorial contributions in Beverly's memory may be made to AARDA (American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, Inc.) Online condolences may be offered at haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.