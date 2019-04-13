Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Lodden.

MORLEY -- Blanche Lodden, 89, of Morley, passed away April 11 at her residence.

She was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Detroit, the daughter of Irving and Alice (Young) Sorell. Blanche graduated from the Big Rapids High School.

She was active with her children as they grew, as a 4-H leader and as a room mother. She was a member of the Michigan State University Extension for 60 years. She enjoyed sewing, warm weather and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband, James Lodden; children, Jim (Mary), of Texas, Wayne (LuAnn), of Morley, and Tom, of Morley; six grandchildren, Julie Ann, Stacy Renee, Jesse (Sonya), Kortnie, Kyle and Elizabeth (Zachery); seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alida Hansen, of Louisiana, and Shirley Conrad, of Big Rapids; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Irving.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heritage United Methodist Church, with Pastor Terri Cummins officiating. Burial will follow in the Aetna Cemetery in Morley.

Memorial contributions to Spectrum Hospice may be left at the Heckman Funeral Home in Howard City, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15, and prior to services on Tuesday at the church.