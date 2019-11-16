GRAND RAPIDS -- Our beloved mother and grandmother, Bonnie Jean Marvel, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Grand Rapids, at 82.

She was born in Big Rapids on Sept. 20, 1937, to Parley and Della (Tanner) Ward. Bonnie graduated from school in Hersey in 1955, and married the late Duane Marvel on Aug. 9, 1956, in Big Rapids. They raised their family in Hersey.

Bonnie spent many years working for Wolverine World Wide on the line, then became a line leader, then a supervisor. She finished her career at the Big Rapids plant, where she was well-known and admired.

In her retirement, Bonnie was active with baking Barbie doll cakes for her daughters and granddaughters, enjoyed getting in touch with her artistic side and would design and create custom greeting cards. She looked forward to fishing on Pogy Lake, driving around in her famed flame-red convertible, working on her many sewing projects and bringing laughter and smiles to all those who were in earshot of her.

Bonnie always was eager to capture moments of loved ones with her multitude of cameras, where she made you feel like a star. Always up for a trip to area casinos, you could find her seated at her favorite slot machine, "Hee Haw with Buck Owens." Accompanied by her love of scratch off lottery tickets, Bingo and bar pull tabs, Bonnie was a winner in all aspects of life.

With a front door which was never locked and always open for everyone who wished to stop by, you would be greeted either by Bonnie asleep in her favorite recliner or the sound of her humming along to her favorite tunes.

"Mom" was dedicated to her family, attending as many special events of her grandchildren and showering them with unlimited praises, kisses, hugs and "I love yous." You never left her without a solid sound of advice from her upbringing.

She led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. Bonnie's strength, determination and fierce independence will not be forgotten by the family she leaves behind to treasure the memories they have.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Kim (Bob) Rushmore, of Amble, Kirt Marvel, of Hersey, Karen (Jeff) Rushmore, of Hersey, Konnie (Roger) Thompson, of Hersey, Karil (Drew) Donley, of Paris, Kalvin "Ky" Marvel, of Hersey and Keith Marvel, of Hersey. She was the beloved "crazy grandma" to 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Bonnie now is reunited with her son, Kenny Marvel; two grandchildren, Shawn Lackney and Carey Marvel; six siblings, Ruth Lutjens, Jack, Avery, Elmer, Galon and Bernard Ward; her parents; and her husband.

Share a memory by clicking the guestbook tab on Bonnie's page on the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton's website at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.