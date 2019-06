MECOSTA -- A celebration of life luncheon for friends and family of Brent Alan Fountain, of Mecosta, who passed away this March, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Mecosta VFW Hall.

Brent was a beloved father, brother, son and uncle. He was a graduate of Chippewa Hills High School in the class of 1981 and Ferris State University in the class of 1986.

The VFW hall is located at 1050 W. Main St., Mecosta, MI 49332.