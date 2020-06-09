REMUS -- Brian Keith Flowers, of Remus, loving son, father and grandfather passed away Saturday, June 6, with family by his side. He was 58 years old.

A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 10, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus. Friends and relatives are welcome to join Brian's immediate family at Morgan Cemetery in Remus for a committal service at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Pastor Randy Piatt will officiate.

Brian was born Nov. 1, 1961, in Remus, the son of Willard and Paula (Reed) Flowers. He was an avid fisherman and hunter throughout his life and enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends.

Brian was currently employed at Evart Products, where he had worked for 29 years. He was often quiet, but was always willing to help those in need. There was never a time his family and friends couldn't count on him.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Paula Flowers; sons, Brian (Crystal) Flowers II and Cameron Flowers (Stephanie Slocum); siblings, Diane Flowers (Jo Stenberg), Cheryl Flowers, Eric (Tammy) Flowers, Fawn Flowers (Kevin Cameron) and Willard (Holly) Flowers II; grandchildren, Jacob, Jadrick, Alivia, Kaycie and Josh; best friend, Dean Karcher; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and beloved dogs, Buddy and Sally.

Sadly, Brian was preceded in death by his father, Willard Flowers; and his brother, Allan Flowers.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home, cemetery or online at janowiczfh.com.