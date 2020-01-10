HINTON TWP. -- Bruce Edwin Peasley, 73, passed away at his home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Sylvester Community Church with Pastor Richard Taylor officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the Hinton Township Cemetery.

Bruce was born in Lakeview on April 12, 1946, the son of Forest and Patricia (West) Peasley. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. His love of farming was always evident: he received numerous awards for his Holstein dairy herd, was trustee of the Michigan Farm Stock Tractor Pullers club and was a successful farmer. Weather is very important to a farmer, and he was an avid reporter. He was a farmer until the end, raking hay with pride for his brother, always discussing crops and watching area farmers evolve.

He was a strong Christian and a deacon at the Sylvester Community Church. He was competitive at basketball, ping pong and tractor-pulling, but in knowing his faults and limitations, he never let them get him down. He loved March Madness and the Final Four tournament, traveling to Kansas for the past eight to 10 years to watch the Final Four and the championship game. Bruce loved his children and grandchildren and was always supportive in their accomplishments.

A few phrases that were well rehearsed: "Why sure!" "Today!" "That's a Mickey Mouse outfit!" "How do I feel? With my fingers!" "What do you want to do? Fly through the air with the greatest of ease!" He had a way of being disgusted and allowed it to turn into something hilarious.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Lisa (Naylor); sons, Brian (Lisa), Brandin (Regina) and Bradley (Janelle) Peasley; daughters, Kassandra (Christopher) Clarke and Jessica (Brandon) Derenzy; grandchildren, Madeline, Jacob, Molly, Lucas, Jack, Hailey, Ashlin, Brett, Zachary, Blake, Bailee and Christian; brothers, James (Kaye), Fred (Dianne) and Philip (Barbara) Peasley; mother-in-law, Bonnie Naylor; brother-in-law, Dallas (Norma) Naylor; and sister-in-law, Tammy (Matthew) Rold.

Those that preceded Bruce in death are his parents; father-in-law, Larry Naylor; and nephew, Christopher Peasley.

Contributions may be made in Bruce's memory to Hospice of Michigan in Big Rapids. Envelopes will be available at church.

