BARRYTON -- Calvin C. Helzerman, 95, of Barryton, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 27, 2020.

Born on a snowy morning, May 24, 1925, in Willis, to parents, Anna Catherine (Hodgkin) and Arthur J. Helzerman, he is survived by his wife, Nancy Jo (Anderson), of 64 years; daughters, Dawn Fiser (Jack Brugger) and Karen Cobb (Martin); son, Dale Helzerman; grandchildren, Katie Mickevicius, Sara Pieske (Nick), Jenni Moro (Ryan) and Emily Cobb, great-granddaughter, Alayna Pieske; and brothers, John Helzerman, Lynwood (Jean) Helzerman and George (Sandra) Helzerman; and brother-in-law, Gerald Gray.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Arthur (Josephine) Helzerman, Anna Gray and Margaret (David) Stralnic; and sister-in-law, Maryann Helzerman.

He was a man of few words, a huge heart and a strong work ethic, who demonstrated his love by his actions and generosity.

After retiring from Ypsilanti State Hospital in 1983, he was able to devote his time to things he enjoyed most, traveling with his wife and grandchildren in their motorhome, snowmobiling, watching Tiger baseball, fishing, gardening and woodworking. He was proud to be the leading hitter in the Southern Michigan baseball league in the early 1950s. Cal found joy in stopping by to share a basket of produce, a bucket of fish or give you a hammer that he had fixed by replacing the handle.

A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Please share a memory or condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

The family is being cared for by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Homes of Mecosta County.