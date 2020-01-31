BIG RAPIDS -- It will be a special weekend for the Big Rapids hockey program at Ewigleben Ice Arena.

Big Rapids will be hosting Forest Hills Northeastern today with a noon start.

Big Rapids is home for a 2 p,m. start against Mattawan on Saturday.

"For Friday, Forest Hills/Northeastern is a very solid team this year (11-4-1)," Big Rapids coach Tim Blashill said. "It's always a good test, and this year is no different. We were happy they were willing to participate in our noon game."

The concept of having a noon game, "came from similar games the Ferris basketball teams do for the elementary schools in the area," Blashill said. "It worked out well as this is the snowcoming week/weekend, and we think it will be a great day. The entire high school, along with the eighth grade, will be attending and Forest Hills will be bringing a bus load of school kids as well. We're looking to do this annually."

Big Rapids has been battling injuries and illnesses.

"We will be getting Jack Somsel back tomorrow from his lower body injury, after missing the past five games," Blashill said. "Unfortunately, Peter Ruttan will be out with a concussion this weekend, most likely back next weekend. We have two to three kids sick this week, but are hoping we are healthy from that on Friday. (Goalie) Eric Standen is recovering nicely, and should be back soon. Grant Kidder is recovering good as well, but will be out most, if not all of the season. We are keeping an optimistic thought for playoffs for him

"One special thing for Saturday is we are planning on dressing Kirky Daum (team manager), and starting him for the Mattawan game. Kirky has Down Syndrome and has been with us three years. He is truly an outstanding young man, and we are excited to be able to do this for him. We are planning on telling him Thursday after practice. He has been a great asset to our team, and the current seniors have been with him for three years."

Blashill's Cardinals are coming off two losses last weekend.

"It's been one of the toughest stretches I've had in terms of injuries, but I like the way the kids have handled it, and turned that adversity into opportunity," Blashill said. "It only makes us stronger for the playoffs. We will certainly miss Grant moving forward, as we have missed all of our kids who have been out with injuries, but I think we are turning that corner, and beginning to gear up for the playoffs. "Evan Bowen has done an outstanding job filling in net, and continues to get stronger every game. We have some really tough games ahead with the Trenton Showcase next weekend, Grosse Pointe University Liggett and East Grand Rapids. But we are looking forward to that preparation."