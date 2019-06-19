REED CITY -- Carl M. Yost, 86, of Reed City, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of June 17, 2019, at home with his family by his side.

He was the son of Frank and Nina (Obert) Yost. Carl was born at home on January 31, 1933, in Paris. Carl started school at age 4 in a one-room schoolhouse, Booth School, in Green Township. He was a 1950 graduate of Big Rapids High School.

Carl served in the U.S. Army from 1953-56. He married Betty Filley on May 17, 1958, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City.

Carl worked several years in a tool and die shop. When his father's health was failing, Carl went to work with his dad at Yost Roofing and Building. During his career as a builder, Carl built over 30 homes in the Reed City and the surrounding area, and remodeled numerous others. He also was a licensed electrician. For a number of years, he was a 4-H leader, bringing his love of woodworking to the next generation.

While Carl didn't particularly like to travel, he was talked into traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, as well as several states in the U.S. Carl was active in his church, serving as an usher, on the building and grounds committee, on the cemetery board and he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Carl could often be seen in local parades, driving his prized Farmall C tractor or his 1942 Army "Willy" Jeep.

He is survived and missed by the love of his life of 61 years, his bride, Betty; and his five children, Mark (Hilary) Yost, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Carla (Tim) Kleinheksel, of Big Rapids, Kathleen (Jennifer) Pratt, of Stanwood, Susan (Alan) Rose, of Byron Center, and Stephanie (Scott) Boyce, of Caledonia; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandsons, with another great-grandson due in July.

Carl will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Carol (Ron) Andres, of Reed City; and his brothers, Steven (Diane) Yost, of Hernando, Florida, Thomas Yost, of Ashton, and William Yost, of Reed City. He also is survived by sisters-in-law, Connie Yost and Nancy Filley, both of Reed City; brothers-in-law, Homer (Marilyn) Filley, of Marion, and Harold Nelson, of Reed City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Yost; sister, Francis Eichenberg; brother-in-law, Richard Eichenberg; and sisters-in-law, Krimhilde Yost and Donna Nelson.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be at St. Anne's cemetery in Paris.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church or Hospice of Michigan.