MORLEY -- Carol A. Allers, 65, of Morley, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born Sept. 30, 1953, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Seaman) Cross. Carol graduated from Morley Stanwood High School in 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, David Allers, on June 26, 1971, and together, they raised their family in Morley.

Carol retired from food service at Morley Stanwood Community Schools. She was a devout member of the Luther Bible Chapel. Carol enjoyed cooking with her grandchildren, painting and watching birds. She was kind and generous; always taking time for everyone.

Carol is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, David Allers, of Morley; three sons, Scott (fiancÃ©e, Rachel) Allers, of Peshtigo, Wisconsin, Rusty (DeAnne) Allers, of Stanwood, and Wes (Toni) Allers, of Morley; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, Caleb, Rebecca, Alexis, Tyler, Malorie, Conner and Kerstine (Garth) Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Xander; father, Harold (Lillian) Cross, of Big Rapids; mother-in-law, Florence (Bill) Pemberton, of Big Rapids; four siblings, Don (Marie) Cross, of Big Rapids, Pat (Jerry) Howell, of Paris, Judy (Ed) Finch, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Gayle (William) Brynelsen, of Bitely; sister-in-law, Ardith (Dick) Slocum, of Big Rapids; special friends, Judy Benson and Midge Burden; also many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Allers; mother, Dorothy Cross; stepbrother, Ronald Bregg; nephew, Phil Rauch; and father-in-law, Virgil Allers.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor David Bongard officiating. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 25, and two hours prior to the service on Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Carol will be laid to rest at Pine Plains Cemetery in the Spring.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to the Luther Bible Chapel or Spectrum Health Hospice.

