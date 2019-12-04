Carol Ann Antczak

Service Information
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME - BIG RAPIDS
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI
49307-1844
(231)-796-8628
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obituary
REED CITY -- Carol Ann Antczak, 76, of Reed City, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

She was born Nov. 26, 1943, in Muskegon, the daughter of Glenn and Bernice (LaVallee) Higginson.

In 1961, Carol graduated from Big Rapids High School, and then earned her associate degree in radiological technology from Blodgett Memorial Hospital.

Carol worked as an X-ray technologist in several places throughout the state until retiring and returning to the area.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Ellen) Giffant, of Saginaw; two grandchildren, Ethan (Britani) Henderson and Peyton Henderson; great-grandson, Connor Henderson; sister, Cheryl (Rick) Rasmussen, of Big Rapids; nephew, Joshua (Sara) Rasmussen; her special friend, Gary Tafel; her former husband, Fredric Antczak; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Loreen "Lori" Antczak; and nephew, Ricky Rasmussen.

A celebration of Carol's life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Family services will take place in the Pine Plains Cemetery, where Carol's remains will be laid to rest with her parents and grandparents. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center, with envelopes available at the funeral home.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Dec. 4, 2019
