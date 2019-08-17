MECOSTA -- Carol Marie Schmidt (nÃ©e Frost) was called home to be with her Lord unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

She was met at Heaven's gate by her husband, Robert, who passed away two years ago and whom she missed dearly.

Carol was born on Dec. 7, 1941, in Bay City, and was a graduate of T.L. Handy High School.

Carol loved the Lord, and while living in Bay City, she attended Zion Lutheran Church and was active in various groups, including the Young Married Club, where she met some of her closest friends. She also would volunteer her time with the special education class at Regal Elementary.

Carol and Robert would later split their time between their home in Mecosta, where she was a member of the Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church, and Fort Pierce, Florida, where she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She and Bob loved to sing in the Choir wherever they attended.

Carol was a loving mother and enjoyed having the family together, especially over the holidays.

Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert C. Schmidt. She also was preceded by her brother, Ronald Frost, his wife, Annette and her parents, Edward and Marie (Schaefer) Frost.

She is survived by her three daughters, Cindy (David) Kowalski, of Bay City, Pamela (Robert) Keister, of Belmont, and Kimberly (Richard) Hull, of San Antonio, Texas; her grandchildren, Kevin (Carly) Kowalski, Matthew and Michaela Keister, Brandon McCollom and Ashley and Brice Hull; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Marian (Bill) Urlaub, of Alpena.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carol's name to God's Helping Hands in Mecosta County or Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Pierce, Florida.

A service to celebrate Carol's life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church, located at 9407 90th Ave, Mecosta.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.