Carol May Kelsch

BIG RAPIDS -- Carol May Kelsch, 73, of Perry, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

A public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel.

A private family funeral will be held on Thursday.

Carol was born on March 28, 1947, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Charles & Viola (Ward) Turner. She graduated from Big Rapids High School and on December 3, 1966, married Peter "Greg" Kelsch in Big Rapids.

She worked as a operator/scheduling clerk for Michigan Bell before retiring.

Carol is survived by her children, Kimberly (Bruce) McPherson, of Morrice, Kristina Gilman and Roger McDaniel, of Perry, and Kevin (Melissa) Kelsch, of Perry; four grandchildren, Kevin Kelsch, II, Kasey Kelsch, Kyle Kelsch, and Kelsey McDaniel; two great-grandchildren, Tobias (Toby) Magy and Hermione Kelsch; and her sisters, Joyce Newman and Jane Grzybowski, both of Big Rapids.

She was predeceased by her husband and parents.

Memorials are suggested to Shiawassee County Hospice House or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.