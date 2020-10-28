1/1
Carol Sue (Dodd) Weeks
MORLEY -- Carol Sue (Dodd) Weeks, of Morley, passed surrounded by her family in Evart on Oct. 24, 2020.

She was born Feb. 6, 1962, to Darwin and Mary Lou (Stuivenga) Dodd.

Carol enjoyed cooking, reading DIY books and arts and crafts. She also had a green thumb; she could grow anything. She loved spending time laughing with her family and especially enjoyed being a grandmother.

Carol is survived by her husband of 37 years, Donnie; daughter, Tabetha; son, Travis; grandchildren, Anyia Ray, Sinder and Bailee; sisters, Patricia Beemer, Debra Dodd, Cindy Dodd and Mary Alice Lauman; brother, Robert Dodd; mother-in-law, Beverly Weeks; brothers-in-law, Duane (Jamie) Weeks and Darrell Weeks; sisters-in-law, Diane Thomas and Dana Myers; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Harold Reedy; daughter, Shelbie Weeks; sister, Ruth Biller; father-in-law, Donald E. Weeks; brother-in-law, Vernon Beemer; and nieces, Nikki Dodd and Chasity Lauman.

A public memorial luncheon will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the American Legion in Morley, 2560 Northland Dr. 49336, to celebrate Carol's life.

Memorial contributions can be made through a GoFundMe page set up in Carol's name.

For more information, please contact Dana Myers at 231-349-8889, or Tabetha Weeks at 231-580-7415.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 28, 2020.
