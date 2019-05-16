BIG RAPIDS -- Carol Y. Schroeder-Shaffer, 84, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

She was born March 1, 1935, in Barryton, the daughter of Charles and Mabel (Sisco) Cummings, and graduated from Barryton High School in 1953. Carol attended Michigan State University and then cosmetology school, and had worked for many years at Beulah's Beauty Shop in Big Rapids.

Carol was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church for more than 50 years. She was an active member at the Mecosta County Senior Center, was the longtime coordinator for the Meals on Wheels program and formerly served as treasurer of Hanchett Credit Union.

Carol was known to be spunky and fun-loving, always with a smile on her face. The favorite aunt was ready to help her nieces and nephews on a moment's notice. Carol also loved to dance and play bridge.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Benjamin, Edward J. Schroeder, Jr. and Boyd A. Shaffer. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, V. J. Schroeder; and two sisters.

Carol is survived by five children, Michael Schroeder, of North Fort Myers, Florida, Kelly (Kate) Benjamin, of Carrollton, Texas, Marcy Covey, of Big Rapids, Kevin (Jamie) Schroeder, of Holland, and Karen (Mike) Griffith, of Carpentersville, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Sowle, of Barryton and Verna Cornell, of Canadian Lakes; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Big Rapids, with Pastor Jonathan Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland View Cemetery. Carol's family will greet friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for St. Peter's Lutheran Church or School, or to the Mecosta County Senior Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.