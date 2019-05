BIG RAPIDS -- Carol Y. (Schroeder) Shaffer, 84, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Big Rapids.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's Pioneer. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.