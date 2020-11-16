BIG RAPIDS - CarolAnn Wells, 55, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born March 5, 1965, in Reed City, the daughter of John "Jack" and Judith (Wilson) Hays.
CarolAnn was a 1983 graduate of Reed City High School. She earned her Associates Degree in Fashion Design from Ferris State University.
CarolAnn married the love of her life and best friend, Kim Wells, on May 31, 1989, in Reed Citym and together they raised their two sons in Big Rapids. She was employed by various businesses throughout the community in the advertising department before she and Kim bought Big Rapids Pennzoil and Auto Repair in 2000.
CarolAnn was an amazing and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend; she always put her family first. CarolAnn wanted to make a difference in the world and she started by helping people any way she could.
CarolAnn loved boating and traveling, especially to Key West. She was also a personal trainer. CarolAnn liked to exercise, downhill ski, and she was an excellent cook.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Kim Wells, of Big Rapids; two sons, Zachery (Melissa Gale) Wells and Christian Wells, both of Big Rapids; mother, Judy Hays, of Jensen Beach, Florida; brother, Jim (Kelley) Hays, of Virginia; father-in-law, Gary Wells, of Big Rapids; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
CarolAnn was preceded in death by her father, Jack Hays; brother, Tom Hays; and mother-in-law, Ruth Ann Wells.
Mass of the Resurrection will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids with Father Michael Burt officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday at the Church.
Due to COVID-19, the family asks that all who attend please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The Wells family will be greeting friends from the second pew at the church; although they would appreciate your hugs and handshakes, please refrain from those at this time. Your presence and words are what they need now.
Memorial contributions may be made in CarolAnn's name to St. Mary – St. Paul Ministries.
Sign the guestbook, share a memory or picture, leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com
There is no greater weapon than kindness. A smile, a compliment, encouragement and compassion belong in the arsenal of every Time-Space Adventurer. Today, may you crush, kill and destroy the fears you encounter, in others and in yourself.
Yes, please, thank you -
CarolAnn